Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 400,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1998
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1998 "Sigismund III Vasa" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place May 23, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 42 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Coinhouse - May 12, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Karbownik - October 25, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Karbownik - October 25, 2022
Seller Karbownik
Date October 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1998 "Sigismund III Vasa", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

