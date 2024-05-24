Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 8,15 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 400,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1998
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1998 "Sigismund III Vasa" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place May 23, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- Coinhouse (4)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Karbownik (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- WCN (17)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Karbownik
Date October 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
