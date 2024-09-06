Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Groszy 1998. Silver (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Silver

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,8 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 1998
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Groszy 1998 . Silver. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 1998 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
