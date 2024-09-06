Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Groszy 1998. Silver (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,8 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Groszy
- Year 1998
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Groszy 1998 . Silver. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint
Сondition
- All companies
- WCN (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Groszy 1998 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
