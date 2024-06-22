Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 20,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1998
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1998 "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1053 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (14)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (14)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (18)
- Wójcicki (9)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
