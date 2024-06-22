Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1998
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1998 "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1053 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (14)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (14)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (18)
  • Wójcicki (9)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1998 "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 1998 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search