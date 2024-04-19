Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1998
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1998 "The Kornik Castle" with mark MW EO. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 562 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 525. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1998 "The Kornik Castle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

