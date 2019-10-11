Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Groszy 1998 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Groszy 1998 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Groszy 1998 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,22 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 52,500,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 1998
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1998 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2271 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 90. Bidding took place December 3, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 20 Groszy 1998 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1998 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1998 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 20 Groszy 1998 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 1998 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 1998 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 20 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search