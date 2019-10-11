20 Groszy 1998 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1998 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2271 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 90. Bidding took place December 3, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) Service NGC (2)