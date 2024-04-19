Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 26,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 400,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1998
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1998 "The Kornik Castle" with mark MW EO. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2126 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 22 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" at auction Coinhouse - May 12, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" at auction Karbownik - October 25, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" at auction Karbownik - October 25, 2022
Seller Karbownik
Date October 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" at auction Coinhouse - May 13, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1998 "The Kornik Castle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

