2 Zlote 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 8,15 g
- Diameter 26,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 400,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1998
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1998 "The Kornik Castle" with mark MW EO. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2126 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Karbownik
Date October 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1998 "The Kornik Castle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
