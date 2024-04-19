2 Zlote 1998 MW EO "The Kornik Castle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1998 "The Kornik Castle" with mark MW EO. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2126 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Сondition UNC (28) Condition (slab) MS68 (3) MS67 (2) MS66 (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coinhouse (4)

COINSNET (1)

Karbownik (1)

Marciniak (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Stary Sklep (1)

WCN (10)

Wójcicki (7)