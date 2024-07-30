Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 3,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1998
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1998 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2599 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place March 18, 2023.
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
804 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
953 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
