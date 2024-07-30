Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 3,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1998
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1998 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2599 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place March 18, 2023.

Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
804 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
953 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Frühwald - November 26, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1998 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search