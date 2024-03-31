Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "Natterjack toad" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "Natterjack toad" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "Natterjack toad" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 400,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1998
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1998 "Natterjack toad" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2810 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 575. Bidding took place March 19, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "Natterjack toad" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "Natterjack toad" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "Natterjack toad" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "Natterjack toad" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "Natterjack toad" at auction Coinhouse - May 12, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "Natterjack toad" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "Natterjack toad" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "Natterjack toad" at auction Karbownik - February 22, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
