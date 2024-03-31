2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "Natterjack toad" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1998 "Natterjack toad" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2810 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 575. Bidding took place March 19, 2022.

