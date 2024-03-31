Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "Natterjack toad" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 8,15 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 400,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1998
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1998 "Natterjack toad" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2810 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 575. Bidding took place March 19, 2022.
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
