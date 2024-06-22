Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 65,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1998
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1998 "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" with mark MW EO. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1061 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller BAC
Date February 27, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date December 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date December 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
