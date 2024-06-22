Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 65,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1998
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1998 "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" with mark MW EO. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1061 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (7)
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction BAC - February 27, 2018
Seller BAC
Date February 27, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - December 9, 2017
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - December 9, 2017
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date December 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - December 9, 2017
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - December 9, 2017
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date December 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction BAC - May 30, 2017
Seller BAC
Date May 30, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1998 "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 1998 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search