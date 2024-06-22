10 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1998 "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" with mark MW EO. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1061 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

