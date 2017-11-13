2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1998 "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2125 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

