Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 400,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1998
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1998 "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2125 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 22 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 46 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1998 "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

