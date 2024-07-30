100 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1998 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 762 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (2)