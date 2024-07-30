Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 7,78 g
  • Pure gold (0,2501 oz) 7,7792 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1998
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1998 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 762 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
758 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

