20 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Natterjack toad" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 20,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1998
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1998 "Natterjack toad" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1051 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 114 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
