Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Natterjack toad" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Natterjack toad" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Natterjack toad" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1998
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (81)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1998 "Natterjack toad" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1051 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Natterjack toad" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 114 USD
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 410 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Natterjack toad" at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS65
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Natterjack toad" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Natterjack toad" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Natterjack toad" at auction Auctiones - March 19, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1998 "Natterjack toad", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

