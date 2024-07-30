Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 50 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 3,10 g
  • Pure gold (0,0997 oz) 3,0997 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1998
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1998 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 498 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place February 23, 2019.

Poland 50 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1998 "White-tailed eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

