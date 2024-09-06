5 Groszy 1998 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1998 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 379523 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place November 2, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (1)