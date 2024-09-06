Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1998 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1998 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 5 Groszy 1998 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 93,472,002

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1998
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1998 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 379523 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place November 2, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
616 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1998 MW at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1998 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 1998 All Polish coins Polish brass coins Polish coins 5 Groszy
