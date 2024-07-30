Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9999)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4983 oz) 15,4985 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1998
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1998 "White-tailed eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
