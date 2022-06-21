Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 8,0 g
- Pure silver (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 4,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 2012
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2012 "UEFA European Football Championship" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 374 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place May 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 1850 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 1695 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2012 "UEFA European Football Championship", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search