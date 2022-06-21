Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure silver (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 4,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 2012
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2012 "UEFA European Football Championship" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 374 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place May 18, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 1850 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 1695 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Poland 100 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2012 "UEFA European Football Championship", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2012 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search