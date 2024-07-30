Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1999 MW "Wladyslaw IV" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1999 MW "Wladyslaw IV" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 1999 MW "Wladyslaw IV" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 2,300

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1999 "Wladyslaw IV" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 442 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 632.5. Bidding took place February 21, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (5)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
541 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
476 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Frühwald - January 19, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date January 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Frühwald - November 27, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition PF69 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Bereska - September 22, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Bereska - September 22, 2018
Seller Bereska
Date September 22, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1999 "Wladyslaw IV", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 1999 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search