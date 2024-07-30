100 Zlotych 1999 MW "Wladyslaw IV" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1999 "Wladyslaw IV" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 442 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 632.5. Bidding took place February 21, 2007.

