Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 2002 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,0 g
- Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 2,200
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 2002
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2002 "Wladysław II Jagiello" with mark MW AWB. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 650 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2002 "Wladysław II Jagiello", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
