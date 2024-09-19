Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 2002

Circulation coins

Obverse 20 Groszy 2002 MW
Reverse 20 Groszy 2002 MW
20 Groszy 2002 MW
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 10 Groszy 2002 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 2002 MW
10 Groszy 2002 MW
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 5 Groszy 2002 MW
Reverse 5 Groszy 2002 MW
5 Groszy 2002 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Grosze 2002 MW
Reverse 2 Grosze 2002 MW
2 Grosze 2002 MW
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1 Grosz 2002 MW
Reverse 1 Grosz 2002 MW
1 Grosz 2002 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0

Gold commemorative coins

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET John Paul II
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET John Paul II
200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET John Paul II
Average price 850 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 100 Zlotych 2002 MW World Football Cup 2002
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2002 MW World Football Cup 2002
100 Zlotych 2002 MW World Football Cup 2002
Average price 420 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 100 Zlotych 2002 MW Casimir III the Great
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2002 MW Casimir III the Great
100 Zlotych 2002 MW Casimir III the Great
Average price 500 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 100 Zlotych 2002 MW AWB Wladysław II Jagiello
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2002 MW AWB Wladysław II Jagiello
100 Zlotych 2002 MW AWB Wladysław II Jagiello
Average price 530 $
Sales
0 25

Silver commemorative coins

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2002 MW NR Castle in Malbork
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2002 MW NR Castle in Malbork
20 Zlotych 2002 MW NR Castle in Malbork
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 69
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2002 MW ET Jan Matejko
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2002 MW ET Jan Matejko
20 Zlotych 2002 MW ET Jan Matejko
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2002 MW European pond turtle
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2002 MW European pond turtle
20 Zlotych 2002 MW European pond turtle
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 68
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2002 MW ET Bronislaw Malinowski
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2002 MW ET Bronislaw Malinowski
10 Zlotych 2002 MW ET Bronislaw Malinowski
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK World Football Cup 2002
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK World Football Cup 2002
10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK World Football Cup 2002 Amber
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2002 MW AN General Wladyslaw Anders
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2002 MW AN General Wladyslaw Anders
10 Zlotych 2002 MW AN General Wladyslaw Anders
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK World Football Cup 2002
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK World Football Cup 2002
10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK World Football Cup 2002
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2002 MW ET Augustus II the Strong
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2002 MW ET Augustus II the Strong
10 Zlotych 2002 MW ET Augustus II the Strong
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2002 MW ET John Paul II
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2002 MW ET John Paul II
10 Zlotych 2002 MW ET John Paul II
Average price 15 $
Sales
1 34

Brass commemorative coins

Obverse 2 Zlote 2002 MW AN European pond turtle
Reverse 2 Zlote 2002 MW AN European pond turtle
2 Zlote 2002 MW AN European pond turtle
Average price 7 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 2 Zlote 2002 MW ET Bronislaw Malinowski
Reverse 2 Zlote 2002 MW ET Bronislaw Malinowski
2 Zlote 2002 MW ET Bronislaw Malinowski
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 2 Zlote 2002 MW RK World Football Cup 2002
Reverse 2 Zlote 2002 MW RK World Football Cup 2002
2 Zlote 2002 MW RK World Football Cup 2002
Average price 2 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 2 Zlote 2002 MW ET Augustus II the Strong
Reverse 2 Zlote 2002 MW ET Augustus II the Strong
2 Zlote 2002 MW ET Augustus II the Strong
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 2 Zlote 2002 MW AN General Wladyslaw Anders
Reverse 2 Zlote 2002 MW AN General Wladyslaw Anders
2 Zlote 2002 MW AN General Wladyslaw Anders
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 2 Zlote 2002 MW NR Castle in Malbork
Reverse 2 Zlote 2002 MW NR Castle in Malbork
2 Zlote 2002 MW NR Castle in Malbork
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 2 Zlote 2002 MW ET Jan Matejko
Reverse 2 Zlote 2002 MW ET Jan Matejko
2 Zlote 2002 MW ET Jan Matejko
Average price 2 $
Sales
0 3

Bullion coins

Obverse 500 Zlotych 2002 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 500 Zlotych 2002 MW NR White-tailed eagle
500 Zlotych 2002 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2002 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2002 MW NR White-tailed eagle
200 Zlotych 2002 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 100 Zlotych 2002 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2002 MW NR White-tailed eagle
100 Zlotych 2002 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 50 Zlotych 2002 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 50 Zlotych 2002 MW NR White-tailed eagle
50 Zlotych 2002 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price 480 $
Sales
0 1
