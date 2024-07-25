Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2002 MW AN "General Wladyslaw Anders" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2002 "General Wladyslaw Anders" with mark MW AN. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Karol Karbownik auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place November 23, 2021.
