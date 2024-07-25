Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2002 MW ET "Augustus II the Strong" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2002 MW ET "Augustus II the Strong" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2002 MW ET "Augustus II the Strong" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,1 g
  • Diameter 26,8 mm
  • Mintage UNC 620,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2002
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2002 "Augustus II the Strong" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • NUMIS Klitończyk (1)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 2 Zlote 2002 MW ET "Augustus II the Strong" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2002 MW ET "Augustus II the Strong" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2002 MW ET "Augustus II the Strong" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 2002 MW ET "Augustus II the Strong" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2002 MW ET "Augustus II the Strong" at auction Numis Poland - December 6, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2002 MW ET "Augustus II the Strong" at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2002 MW ET "Augustus II the Strong" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 2002 "Augustus II the Strong", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

