Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2002 MW ET "Augustus II the Strong" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2002 "Augustus II the Strong" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frühwald (1)
- NUMIS Klitończyk (1)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Russiancoin (2)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2002 "Augustus II the Strong", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search