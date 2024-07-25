Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2002 MW ET "Bronislaw Malinowski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2002 "Bronislaw Malinowski" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 634 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place March 30, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frühwald (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- WDA - MiM (3)
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 1150 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2002 "Bronislaw Malinowski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search