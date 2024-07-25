2 Zlote 2002 MW ET "Bronislaw Malinowski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2002 "Bronislaw Malinowski" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 634 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place March 30, 2019.

