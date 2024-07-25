Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2002 MW ET "Bronislaw Malinowski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2002 MW ET "Bronislaw Malinowski" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2002 MW ET "Bronislaw Malinowski" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 680,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2002
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2002 "Bronislaw Malinowski" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 634 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place March 30, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
Poland 2 Zlote 2002 MW ET "Bronislaw Malinowski" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2002 MW ET "Bronislaw Malinowski" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2002 MW ET "Bronislaw Malinowski" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote 2002 MW ET "Bronislaw Malinowski" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 1150 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 2002 MW ET "Bronislaw Malinowski" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2002 MW ET "Bronislaw Malinowski" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 2002 "Bronislaw Malinowski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search