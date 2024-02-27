20 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Jan Matejko" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2002 "Jan Matejko" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 775 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.

