Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Jan Matejko" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Jan Matejko" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Jan Matejko" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,8342 oz) 25,9463 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 57,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2002
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2002 "Jan Matejko" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 775 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Niemczyk (13)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (11)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Jan Matejko" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Jan Matejko" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Jan Matejko" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Jan Matejko" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Jan Matejko" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Jan Matejko" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Jan Matejko" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Jan Matejko" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Jan Matejko" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Jan Matejko" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Jan Matejko" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Jan Matejko" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Jan Matejko" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Jan Matejko" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Jan Matejko" at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Jan Matejko" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Jan Matejko" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Jan Matejko" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Jan Matejko" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2002 "Jan Matejko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

