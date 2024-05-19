Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2002 MW NR "Castle in Malbork" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2002 MW NR "Castle in Malbork" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2002 MW NR "Castle in Malbork" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 51,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2002
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2002 "Castle in Malbork" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3778 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW NR "Castle in Malbork" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW NR "Castle in Malbork" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW NR "Castle in Malbork" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW NR "Castle in Malbork" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW NR "Castle in Malbork" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW NR "Castle in Malbork" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW NR "Castle in Malbork" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW NR "Castle in Malbork" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW NR "Castle in Malbork" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW NR "Castle in Malbork" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW NR "Castle in Malbork" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW NR "Castle in Malbork" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW NR "Castle in Malbork" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW NR "Castle in Malbork" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW NR "Castle in Malbork" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW NR "Castle in Malbork" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW NR "Castle in Malbork" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW NR "Castle in Malbork" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW NR "Castle in Malbork" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW NR "Castle in Malbork" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2002 "Castle in Malbork", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

