Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2002 MW NR "Castle in Malbork" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 51,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2002
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (69)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2002 "Castle in Malbork" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3778 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- BAC (14)
- COINSNET (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numis Poland (7)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WCN (15)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (16)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2002 "Castle in Malbork", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
