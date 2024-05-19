20 Zlotych 2002 MW NR "Castle in Malbork" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2002 "Castle in Malbork" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3778 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

