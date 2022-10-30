Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK "World Football Cup 2002" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2002 "World Football Cup 2002" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6887 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place October 22, 2022.
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 23, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2002 "World Football Cup 2002", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
