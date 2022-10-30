10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK "World Football Cup 2002" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2002 "World Football Cup 2002" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6887 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place October 22, 2022.

