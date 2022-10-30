Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK "World Football Cup 2002" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK "World Football Cup 2002" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK "World Football Cup 2002" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 65,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2002
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2002 "World Football Cup 2002" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6887 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place October 22, 2022.

  • All companies
  • BAC (11)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • WCN (14)
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK "World Football Cup 2002" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK "World Football Cup 2002" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK "World Football Cup 2002" at auction Karamitsos - October 23, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 23, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK "World Football Cup 2002" at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK "World Football Cup 2002" at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK "World Football Cup 2002" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK "World Football Cup 2002" at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price

