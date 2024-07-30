100 Zlotych 2002 MW "World Football Cup 2002" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2002 "World Football Cup 2002" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 565 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place April 17, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (14) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) PF69 (4) ULTRA CAMEO (4) Service GCN (1) NGC (4)