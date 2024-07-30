Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 2002 MW "World Football Cup 2002" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Photo by: Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,0 g
- Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 4,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 2002
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2002 "World Football Cup 2002" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 565 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place April 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (3)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
439 $
Price in auction currency 1850 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
421 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2002 "World Football Cup 2002", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search