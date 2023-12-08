Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 2002 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Groszy 2002 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Groszy 2002 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,55 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 10,500,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 2002
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 2002 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Stare Monety (1)
Poland 10 Groszy 2002 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 2002 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 2002 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2002 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 10 Groszy Numismatic auctions
