10 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Bronislaw Malinowski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2002 "Bronislaw Malinowski" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1066 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 400. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (16) UNC (9) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

BAC (11)

COINSNET (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Stare Monety (1)

WCN (9)

Wójcicki (1)