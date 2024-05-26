10 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Augustus II the Strong" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2002 "Augustus II the Strong" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1044 sold at the BAC Numismatics auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place December 15, 2020.

