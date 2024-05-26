Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Augustus II the Strong" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Augustus II the Strong" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Augustus II the Strong" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 30,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2002
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2002 "Augustus II the Strong" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1044 sold at the BAC Numismatics auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place December 15, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Augustus II the Strong" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Augustus II the Strong" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Augustus II the Strong" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Augustus II the Strong" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Augustus II the Strong" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Augustus II the Strong" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Augustus II the Strong" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Augustus II the Strong" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "Augustus II the Strong" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
