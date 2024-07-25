2 Zlote 2002 MW AN "European pond turtle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2002 "European pond turtle" with mark MW AN. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1098 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 110. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Сondition UNC (7) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service PCGS (1)