2 Zlote 2002 MW AN "European pond turtle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 8,15 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Mintage UNC 750,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 2002
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2002 "European pond turtle" with mark MW AN. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1098 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 110. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
