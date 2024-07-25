Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2002 MW AN "European pond turtle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2002 MW AN "European pond turtle" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2002 MW AN "European pond turtle" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 750,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2002
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2002 "European pond turtle" with mark MW AN. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1098 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 110. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (3)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
Poland 2 Zlote 2002 MW AN "European pond turtle" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2002 MW AN "European pond turtle" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2002 MW AN "European pond turtle" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote 2002 MW AN "European pond turtle" at auction Coinhouse - May 12, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote 2002 MW AN "European pond turtle" at auction Coinhouse - August 19, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2002 MW AN "European pond turtle" at auction Coinhouse - October 29, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2002 MW AN "European pond turtle" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 2002 "European pond turtle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

