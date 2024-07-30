Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 2002 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 2002 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 2002 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 7,78 g
  • Pure gold (0,2501 oz) 7,7792 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 800

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 2002
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2002 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 100 Zlotych 2002 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 2002 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2002 "White-tailed eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

