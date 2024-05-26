10 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2002 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2285 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (23) UNC (11) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) PF69 (3) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service GCN (1) PCGS (1) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

BAC (2)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (1)

Niemczyk (3)

Numis Poland (1)

Stare Monety (10)

WCN (11)

Wójcicki (5)