Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 80,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2002
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2002 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2285 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2002 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
