Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 2002 MW "Casimir III the Great" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 2002 MW "Casimir III the Great" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 2002 MW "Casimir III the Great" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 2,400

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 2002
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2002 "Casimir III the Great" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4552 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 604. Bidding took place September 3, 2011.

Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
516 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
501 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 2002 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2002 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2002 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2002 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2002 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2002 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2002 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2002 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2011
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2002 "Casimir III the Great", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

