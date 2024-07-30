Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 2002 MW "Casimir III the Great" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,0 g
- Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 2,400
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 2002
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2002 "Casimir III the Great" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4552 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 604. Bidding took place September 3, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (5)
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2002 "Casimir III the Great", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search