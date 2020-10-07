Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosze 2002 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 2002 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3448 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 90. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
For the sale of 2 Grosze 2002 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
