Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze 2002 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Grosze 2002 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Grosze 2002 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 2,13 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 83,910,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Grosze
  • Year 2002
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 2002 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3448 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 90. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
Poland 2 Grosze 2002 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze 2002 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze 2002 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 2 Grosze 2002 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze 2002 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 2 Grosze 2002 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 2002 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 2 Grosze 2002 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 2002 MW at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Poland 2 Grosze 2002 MW at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze 2002 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2002 All Polish coins Polish brass coins Polish coins 2 Grosze Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search