2 Grosze 2002 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 2002 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3448 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 90. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service NGC (1)