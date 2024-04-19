Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2002 MW "European pond turtle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2002 MW "European pond turtle" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2002 MW "European pond turtle" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 35,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2002
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2002 "European pond turtle" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3922 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW "European pond turtle" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 109 USD
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 185 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW "European pond turtle" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW "European pond turtle" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW "European pond turtle" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW "European pond turtle" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW "European pond turtle" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW "European pond turtle" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW "European pond turtle" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW "European pond turtle" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW "European pond turtle" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW "European pond turtle" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2002 MW "European pond turtle" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2002 "European pond turtle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

