Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2002 MW "European pond turtle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,61 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 35,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2002
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2002 "European pond turtle" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3922 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Auction World (1)
- BAC (14)
- COINSNET (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (4)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numis Poland (5)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (14)
- WDA - MiM (8)
- Wójcicki (13)
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 109 USD
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2002 "European pond turtle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search