Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Groszy 2002 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Groszy 2002 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Groszy 2002 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,22 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 10,500,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 2002
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 2002 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2825 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 130. Bidding took place March 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
Poland 20 Groszy 2002 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 2002 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 2002 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 2002 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 2002 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

