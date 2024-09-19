Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Groszy 2002 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 2002 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2825 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 130. Bidding took place March 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Groszy 2002 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search