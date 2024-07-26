Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2002 MW AN "General Wladyslaw Anders" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 40,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2002
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2002 "General Wladyslaw Anders" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 504 sold at the BAC Numismatics auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place October 26, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Katz (2)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WCN (12)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2002 "General Wladyslaw Anders", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
