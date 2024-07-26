Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2002 MW AN "General Wladyslaw Anders" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2002 MW AN "General Wladyslaw Anders" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2002 MW AN "General Wladyslaw Anders" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 40,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2002
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2002 "General Wladyslaw Anders" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 504 sold at the BAC Numismatics auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place October 26, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (12)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW AN "General Wladyslaw Anders" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW AN "General Wladyslaw Anders" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW AN "General Wladyslaw Anders" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW AN "General Wladyslaw Anders" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW AN "General Wladyslaw Anders" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW AN "General Wladyslaw Anders" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW AN "General Wladyslaw Anders" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW AN "General Wladyslaw Anders" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW AN "General Wladyslaw Anders" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW AN "General Wladyslaw Anders" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW AN "General Wladyslaw Anders" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW AN "General Wladyslaw Anders" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW AN "General Wladyslaw Anders" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW AN "General Wladyslaw Anders" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW AN "General Wladyslaw Anders" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW AN "General Wladyslaw Anders" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2002 "General Wladyslaw Anders", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2002 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search