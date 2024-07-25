2 Zlote 2002 MW RK "World Football Cup 2002" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2002 "World Football Cup 2002" with mark MW RK. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 40. Bidding took place September 6, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3)