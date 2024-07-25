Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2002 MW ET "Jan Matejko" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2002 "Jan Matejko" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367758 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 65. Bidding took place May 4, 2023.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2002 "Jan Matejko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
