2 Zlote 2002 MW ET "Jan Matejko" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2002 "Jan Matejko" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367758 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 65. Bidding took place May 4, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3)