10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK "World Football Cup 2002". Amber (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2002 "World Football Cup 2002" with mark MW RK. Amber. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65258 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 147. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (27) UNC (7) Condition (slab) PF69 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

BAC (11)

Coinhouse (1)

COINSNET (1)

Heritage Eur (1)

Katz (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Stare Monety (4)

VL Nummus (2)

WCN (7)

Wójcicki (5)