Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK "World Football Cup 2002". Amber (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Amber
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2002 "World Football Cup 2002" with mark MW RK. Amber. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65258 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 147. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2002 "World Football Cup 2002", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
