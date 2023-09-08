Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK "World Football Cup 2002". Amber (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Amber

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK "World Football Cup 2002" Amber - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK "World Football Cup 2002" Amber - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 55,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2002
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2002 "World Football Cup 2002" with mark MW RK. Amber. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65258 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 147. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK "World Football Cup 2002" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK "World Football Cup 2002" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK "World Football Cup 2002" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK "World Football Cup 2002" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK "World Football Cup 2002" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK "World Football Cup 2002" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK "World Football Cup 2002" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK "World Football Cup 2002" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK "World Football Cup 2002" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK "World Football Cup 2002" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK "World Football Cup 2002" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK "World Football Cup 2002" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK "World Football Cup 2002" at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK "World Football Cup 2002" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK "World Football Cup 2002" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2002 MW RK "World Football Cup 2002" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
