Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2002
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2002 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22046 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place September 18, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
804 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1024 $
Price in auction currency 4100 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Frühwald - November 26, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2002 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2002 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 200 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search