200 Zlotych 2002 MW ET "John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2002 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22046 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place September 18, 2008.

