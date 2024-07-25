Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2002 MW NR "Castle in Malbork" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2002 MW NR "Castle in Malbork" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2002 MW NR "Castle in Malbork" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 680,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2002
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2002 "Castle in Malbork" with mark MW NR. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375289 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 230. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
Poland 2 Zlote 2002 MW NR "Castle in Malbork" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2002 MW NR "Castle in Malbork" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2002 MW NR "Castle in Malbork" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 2002 "Castle in Malbork", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

