2 Zlote 2002 MW NR "Castle in Malbork" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2002 "Castle in Malbork" with mark MW NR. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375289 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 230. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3)