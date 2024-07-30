Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,0 g
- Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 18,700
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 2005
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2005 "John Paul II" with mark MW UW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3281 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
517 $
Price in auction currency 485 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date November 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Holmasto
Date March 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Holmasto
Date October 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2005 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
