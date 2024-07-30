Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 18,700

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 2005
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2005 "John Paul II" with mark MW UW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3281 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Poland 100 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Poland 100 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
517 $
Price in auction currency 485 EUR
Poland 100 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Frühwald - November 27, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Holmasto - March 12, 2022
Seller Holmasto
Date March 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Holmasto - October 9, 2021
Seller Holmasto
Date October 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2005 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search