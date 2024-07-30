Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 4,200
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 2005
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2005 "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3280 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- Frühwald (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (5)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date November 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2005 "Stanislaw August Poniatowski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search