Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 4,200

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 2005
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2005 "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3280 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Poland 100 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Frühwald - November 27, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2005 "Stanislaw August Poniatowski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

