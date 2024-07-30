100 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2008 "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1140 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,550. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.

