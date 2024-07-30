Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 9,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 2008
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2008 "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1140 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,550. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.

Poland 100 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Poland 100 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Frühwald - November 27, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
359 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Heritage - June 8, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date June 8, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price

