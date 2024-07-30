Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,0 g
- Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 9,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 2008
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2008 "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1140 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,550. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
359 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 8, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2008 "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
