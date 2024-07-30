Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 9,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 2006
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2006 "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 525 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (5)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Numision (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PR70 DCAM PCGS
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 460 USD
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
442 $
Price in auction currency 1750 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2006 "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search