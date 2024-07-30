Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 9,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 2006
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2006 "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 525 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Numision (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PR70 DCAM PCGS
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 460 USD
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
442 $
Price in auction currency 1750 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" at auction Frühwald - November 27, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" at auction Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" at auction Heritage - March 13, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" at auction Heritage - March 13, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" at auction Stack's - October 22, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" at auction Stack's - October 22, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2006 "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2006 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search