100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2006 "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 525 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.

