Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 2,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1999 "Sigismund II Augustus" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 989 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
615 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
601 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF69 GCN
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Frühwald - November 27, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction COINSNET - February 2, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction COINSNET - February 2, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date February 2, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1999 "Sigismund II Augustus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

