100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1999 "Sigismund II Augustus" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 989 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

