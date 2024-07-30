Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,0 g
- Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 2,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1999
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1999 "Sigismund II Augustus" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 989 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF69 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date November 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 2, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1999 "Sigismund II Augustus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
