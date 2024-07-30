Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 2011 MW "Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2011 "Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2081 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 1850 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
449 $
Price in auction currency 1950 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date February 10, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
