Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 2011 MW "Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 2011 MW "Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 2011 MW "Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: NBP

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 4,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 2011
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2011 "Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2081 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 1850 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW "Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW "Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
449 $
Price in auction currency 1950 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW "Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW "Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW "Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW "Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW "Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW "Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW "Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU" at auction Frühwald - February 10, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date February 10, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW "Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW "Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW "Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW "Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2011 "Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

