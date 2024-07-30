100 Zlotych 2011 MW "Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2011 "Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2081 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

