100 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2011 "Beatification of John Paul II" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 994 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

