Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 8,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 2011
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2011 "Beatification of John Paul II" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 994 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
469 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
554 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2011 "Beatification of John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

