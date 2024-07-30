Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,0 g
- Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 8,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 2011
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2011 "Beatification of John Paul II" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 994 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (8)
- Numimarket (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
469 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2011 "Beatification of John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search