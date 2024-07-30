100 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1997 "Stephen Bathory" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 35,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

