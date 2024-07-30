Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 2,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1997
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1997 "Stephen Bathory" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 35,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • WCN (8)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
725 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition PF69 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Bereska - September 22, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Bereska - September 22, 2018
Seller Bereska
Date September 22, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1997 "Stephen Bathory", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 1997 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search